‘Singin’ In the Rain’ to open next week at Capitol Theatre

The musical, which was a cinematic success in 1952 featuring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor, will be brought to life with local actors, dancers and singers.

In more cases than not, in this and other Audience of One musicals, that means the performers will act, dance and sing during the show.

“It’s really a triple threat role in the theatre world,” said Alex Dee, who plays lead Don Lockwood. “It’s really a dream, because you really get to do everything in this role. A triple threat is someone who can sing, dance and act at the same time. It’s pretty difficult. It takes a lot of time and training to really develop those skills. It’s really physically exhausting. There’s a part in the play where I literally don’t stop dancing for 30 minutes.”

Bryton Cole, who plays Cosmo Brown, agreed with Dee.

“This was a favorite part for me to do, because it’s the comedic relief, which is my favorite part to play in all the musicals that I do,” Cole said. “It’s very much like physical comedy, and he’s all over the place all of the time, and that’s really fun to me.”

Hope Beard, who plays Kathy Sladen, said she wanted the role after she saw the movie and was inspired by Debbie Reynolds’ performance.

“I kind of fell in love with Debbie Reynolds’ character and the way that she portrayed it,” she said. “I also like the role, because it had a lot of dancing, which is a challenge, but I’m also glad I got the opportunity to do it.”

Two actresses play Lina Lamont, one of the comedic roles in the show.

Delaney Eaves said she wanted the character because she wanted to perform “a really funny role. I’ve never done that before, and it seemed like it would be a lot of fun.”

Makensie Smith said she wanted the role because the character is “unintentionally funny. She thinks she’s so highbrow and hoity-toity, but she’s just so dumb.”

Show director and Audience of One founder Angie Dee said, “’Singin’ in the Rain’ is the next-level show for Audience of One. The work that has gone into this show is tremendous, and we are excited about sharing it with an outstanding audience. It is the perfect show to get a fun group together for a feel-good night of inspirational theatre. Live Broadway-quality shows right here in Lebanon at the Capitol Theatre.”

Show dates are Feb. 28-March 4. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. There is also a 1p.m. performance March 3 and a 3 p.m. show March 4. Tickets are $13 for students and seniors and $20 for general admission. To purchase tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Visit capitoltheatretn.com and use discount code UMBRELLA or go to the Musical Ticket Pack at capitoltheatretn.com to buy 10-20 tickets at a discounted price.