Local dance team wins three national titles

The Wildcats placed first in jazz, hip-hop and lyrical in the senior high school division of the competition.

“I cannot express how proud I am of these amazing 23 girls,” said coach Katie Stricklin. “They have continued to exceed my expectations all season long and this weekend they made history.”

Wilson Central won the national title in hip-hop in 2016, but this was the first time the team won the trifecta.

The three national titles are the latest, but most significant, titles for the dance team. Previously, the Wildcats won the Smoky Mountain Christmas Championships in Gatlinburg in December and the JAMfest in Nashville earlier this month.

The team includes seniors Anita Baluch, Emily Buckner, Logan Carter, Carly Ebersberger, Marissa Hawks, Aubrie King, Kylie Michael, Emily Molino, Zoe Rahmani, Maddie Spradley, juniors Erika Cervantes, Taylor Powers, Francesca Rodriquez, sophomores Kathleen Ammenheuser, Ella Burgess, Ashton Hamblen, Madison Hill Madison Treutel, and freshmen Kayla Cox, Riley Gilstrap, Bailey Rollins, Lillia Roning and Mia Stover.

The seniors competed in the lyrical category, while the entire team competed in the hip-hop and jazz competitions.

Stricklin coaches the team with Nicole Belsante and Courtney Weeks.

Tryouts for the 2018-19 team will be April 25-27 at Wilson Central High School. Student-athletes who wish to try out may email Weeks at weeksc@wcschools.com for a tryout packet.