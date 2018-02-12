Country singer Daryle Singletary dies in Lebanon home

Country music singer Daryle Singletary died Monday morning at his home in Lebanon at the age of 46.
The cause of death was pending
Singletary was born March 10, 1971, in Cairo Georgia. He earned notoriety for his authentic country style with hits like, “I Let Her Lie,” “Too Much Fun,” “Amen Kind of Love” and “The Note.”
On past albums, some of the greatest talents of country music lines up to sing with him including, the late George Jones and Johnny Paycheck, Dwight Yoakam, Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs, John Anderson and Rhonda Vincent.
“His musical integrity led him through years of celebrating the traditional country music style that he loved so much,” said publicist Don Murry Grubbs.
Singletary is survived by his wife, Holly; two sons, Jonah and Mercer; two daughters, Nora and Charlotte; parents Roger and Anita Singletary; brother, Kevin Singletary; sister-in-law, Melinda Singletary; mother and father-in-law, Terry and Sandy Mercer; and brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Kristy Rowland.
Several country music stars who knew Singletary and were influenced by him issued statements following the news of his death.
This was one of the last time i played with @Darylesing! I am simply silenced by the news of Daryle’s passing. He was my friend and brother in Christ. I loved him for exactly who he was. He was undoubtedly the best friend a real country song could ever have! pic.twitter.com/6ezffs69id
“I love Daryle Singletary’s heart and soul – for life, for others and for true county music,” said country music singer Randy Travis. “Co-producing his first LP was a highlight in my career. He is one of the best and made me a better artist. My love and prayers are sent to Holly and the family. Thanks for the memories, brother.”
Just got word that Daryle Singletary has passed away. Rest in peace Buddy, you sang country like country should be sung.