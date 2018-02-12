logo

Daryle Singletary

Country singer Daryle Singletary dies in Lebanon home

Staff Reports • Feb 12, 2018 at 10:54 AM

Country music singer Daryle Singletary died Monday morning at his home in Lebanon at the age of 46.

The cause of death was pending

Singletary was born March 10, 1971, in Cairo Georgia. He earned notoriety for his authentic country style with hits like, “I Let Her Lie,” “Too Much Fun,” “Amen Kind of Love” and “The Note.”

On past albums, some of the greatest talents of country music lines up to sing with him including, the late George Jones and Johnny Paycheck, Dwight Yoakam, Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs, John Anderson and Rhonda Vincent.

“His musical integrity led him through years of celebrating the traditional country music style that he loved so much,” said publicist Don Murry Grubbs.

Singletary is survived by his wife, Holly; two sons, Jonah and Mercer; two daughters, Nora and Charlotte; parents Roger and Anita Singletary; brother, Kevin Singletary; sister-in-law, Melinda Singletary; mother and father-in-law, Terry and Sandy Mercer; and brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Kristy Rowland.

Several country music stars who knew Singletary and were influenced by him issued statements following the news of his death.

“I love Daryle Singletary’s heart and soul – for life, for others and for true county music,” said country music singer Randy Travis. “Co-producing his first LP was a highlight in my career. He is one of the best and made me a better artist. My love and prayers are sent to Holly and the family. Thanks for the memories, brother.”

“Daryle Singletary – one of the single greatest singers who ever sang a song,” said Rhonda Vincent. “We shared a kindred spirit on and off the stage. I will miss him dearly. Rest in Peace my friend.”

“Daryle Singletary was THE quintessential country music singer; country music the way it should be,” said Paul Bogart. “He will be sorely missed but his music will live on forever. 

 

Funeral arrangements were incomplete Monday. 

 

