Pizza Bowl VI picks best pies in Wilson County

When it comes to Super Bowl Sunday, those in the food industry – particularly pizza restaurants – are no different.

As the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots get ready for their biggest Sunday of the season, Domino’s anticipates delivering more than 11 million pizza slices and 3 million chicken wings nationwide on game day – nearly an 80 percent overall increase from a typical Sunday.

In keeping with tradition in the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, The Lebanon Democrat kicked off the sixth installment of its Pizza Bowl on Monday with online voting. More than 20 Wilson County pizza restaurants, including one bowling alley, participated in the online event, which garnered 163 votes cast.

A clear favorite emerged among online voters. Nona Lisa Pizzeria in Watertown was the fan favorite, garnering 61 percent of the vote. David’s Pizza in Lebanon was second with 11 percent and Painturo’s Pizzeria in Lebanon was third with 10 percent. Newcomer Calabria Brick Oven Pizza in Mt. Juliet and a tie between NY NY Pizza in Lebanon, Ziggy’s Pizza in Gladeville and Papa John’s Pizza in Lebanon rounded out the top five.

Also on Friday, 16 participating Wilson County pizza restaurants offered up their best pies for The Democrat staff’s blind taste test, which included a couple of special guest judges this year. Cumberland University president Paul Stumb, Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler and former Wilson County Property Assessor Jack Pratt were on hand in what has become an annual tradition at The Democrat prior to the Super Bowl.

“It was a good day of eating and deciding among some stiff competition,” said Jared Felkins, The Democrat’s editor. “Our staff always enjoys this event, and we appreciate all the pizza restaurants that participate each year. They are wonderful sports in allowing us to weigh our opinions on who has the best pizza in Wilson County.”

Both the staff and guest judges chose their favorites in seven categories along with an overall winner.

The overall winner picked by The Democrat staff was David’s Pizza in Lebanon. David’s unseated Painturo’s Pizzeria in Lebanon and CiCi’s Pizza in Lebanon, which tied in last year’s competition.

“Congratulations to those that received honors and all the pizza restaurants that participated in Pizza Bowl VI,” Felkins said. “This event has become a fun one for our staff and those who participate each year. Hopefully we can open it up to the public in the future so everyone can enjoy the same pizza we did Friday. Of course, it’s only a short drive or a phone call away for anyone in Wilson County, especially on Sunday.”

Pizza Bowl VI Results

People’s Choice Online Vote

1.Nona Lisa Pizzeria61 percent

2.David’s Pizza11 percent

3.Painturo’s Pizza10 percent

4.Calabria Brick Oven7 percent

5.Ziggy’s, NYNY, Papa John’s 2 percent

Blind Taste Test Results

Best Pan Jet’s Pizza

Best Thin CrustDavid’s Pizza

Most Unique/Gourmet Marco’s Pizza

Overall Presentation Calabria Brick Oven

Best Crust Jet’s Pizza

Best Sauce K.O.’s and NYNY (tie)

Best Theme David’s, Domino’s, Jet’s (tie)

Overall Winner David’s Pizza

Celebrity Judge Cumberland University president Paul Stumb’s blind picks

Best Pan Jet’s Pizza

Best Thin Crust David’s Pizza

Most Unique/Gourmet Jet’s Pizza

Overall Presentation Calabria Brick Oven

Best Crust Nona Lisa Pizzeria

Best Sauce K.O.’s Pizza

Best Toppings/Theme Marco’s Pizza

Overall Winner K.O.’s Pizza