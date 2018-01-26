Wilson County Democratic Women installs new officers

Mary Linden Salter, Middle Tennessee vice president of the Tennessee Federation of Democratic Women, conducted the installation ceremony. The new officers are president Terri St. Clare; first vice president Sharon Haack; second vice president Charlene Foutch; secretary Marilyn Bryant and treasurer Beverly Way.

Salter invited the group to attend the winter board meeting of the TFDW and updated them on the current activities at the state level. She also reported on a recent meeting with the state House Democratic Caucus.

The primary focus by the caucus will be on health care, including the opioid epidemic and the closing of 10 rural hospitals in Tennessee.

She also shared a flyer on an initiative to increase participation in upcoming elections. It’s a bi-partisan effort led by Congressman Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, and state Sen. Steven Dickerson, R-Nashville. Tennessee is currently ranked 50th in the country in voter turnout. For more information, visit cooper.house.gov/project-register.

Amelia Hipps, vice chair of the Wilson County Democratic Party, reported on the upcoming annual Democrat social and chili cook-off, which will be March 3. This is the primary fundraiser for the WCDP and Wilson Democratic Women. There will be live and silent auctions as well as the chili cook-off. Candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state House and Senate are expected to attend. Many of the local candidates for the 2018 elections are also expected to attend. Visit wilsoncountydemocrats.org for more information.

St. Clare closed the meeting with the presentation of a plaque to outgoing president Kitty Woodson to honor her term as president.

The Wilson County Democratic Women meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Five Oaks Country Club clubhouse in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-584-9916 or find the group on Facebook.