Middle Tennessee Electric awards scholarships

The winners of the $2,000 scholarships were William Singer from Wilson County, Kathryn Merrell from Williamson County, Michael Singer from Wilson County, Amanda Young from Rutherford County, Whitney Allen from Rutherford County, Annabelle Weston from Williamson County, Michael Harber from Rutherford County, Stephanie Olin from Wilson County, Lauren Meadows from Wilson County and Austin Sissom from Cannon County.

Scholarship winners must be a Middle Tennessee Electric member or child of a member, and they must use the money to attend a Tennessee two- or four-year accredited college or trade school.

“The cooperative’s seven principles include a commitment to education, and we strive to do that by being involved in our school systems,” said MTEMC community relations coordinator Jay Sanders. “These scholarships are another way we can add to that effort.”

Prospective students must fill out an application and complete a one-page essay stating how the scholarship funds would benefit their personal goals. Essays are judged by a group of teachers from the MTEMC service area.

Applicants are judged on a point system that considers financial need, grade-point average and involvement in community service, leadership roles and the personal essay. The students with the top point totals were awarded the scholarships.

In 2017, SharingChange donated more than $410,000 to 94 organizations across Middle Tennessee Electric’s four-county service area. The receiving organizations use the funds to assist Middle Tennessee Electric members and their families during their times of need.

Since 2003, Middle Tennessee Electric’s charitable organization has distributed more than $9 million to more than 580 organizations across the region.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. is a member-owned nonprofit cooperative that provides electricity to more than 216,000 residential and business members in Williamson, Wilson, Rutherford and Cannon counties.

For more information regarding SharingChange, visit sharingchange.org call 615-494-1065.