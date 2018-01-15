logo

UPDATE: Schools to close Tuesday for winter weather

Sinclaire Sparkman • Today at 3:01 PM
Winter weather will again extend the long weekend for some students in Wilson County with schools closed Tuesday for winter weather and Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Schools were also closed Friday.

Director of Wilson County Schools Donna Wright announced Monday that all county schools would close Tuesday due to bitter cold and potential snow. Kids Club activities will remain open and the district said all 12-month employees should report for work. 

Lebanon Special School District also said they will not have class Tuesday. School Aged Child Care will be open on a snow schedule at Castle Heights. 

McClain Christian Academy will close both campuses Tuesday. 

Friendship Christian Academy will close. 

