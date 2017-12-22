Wilson County nonprofits claim more than $200K from the Community Foundation

Bob Black, who chairs the Community Foundation of Wilson County, said more than 30 different local nonprofit groups received grants or were the recipients of charitable donations made possible through the efforts of the Community Foundation this year.

“This is truly a remarkable feat,” Black said.

He said the amount of financial gifts distributed and the number of nonprofits benefited could be even greater in the years to come as the Community Foundation locally gets what he described as “a better footing in Wilson County.

“Our local organization is still very young as we have been chartered for only about three years. As we grow and more and more people learn about the advantages of making charitable contributions through the Community Foundation our entire county stands to benefit,” Black said.

He noted that the local agencies that received funds in 2017 through The Community Foundation provide a wide range of services to Wilson County “contributing significantly to making our home community a better place to live.”

More than $116,000 in charitable contributions were distributed to 28 Wilson County nonprofits in 2017 as a result of the Community Foundation’s Big Payback event in May, and more recently in November, six local nonprofits were awarded grants by the Community Foundation as part of the organization’s annual grant making process.

Local nonprofits that received donations from the Community Foundation this year included New Leash on Life, Encore Theatre Co., Healing Broken Vessels, Wilson County Community Foundation, Lantern Lane Farm, Charis Health Center, 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center, Fiddlers Grove Historical Village, Wilson County CASA, Prospect, Wilson County Community Help Center, Historic Lebanon, Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry, Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee, United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland, Mt. Juliet Senior Center, Tennessee Senior Olympics, Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Little Shepherd Child Care, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, Rest Stop Ministries, Cumberland University, Cedarcroft, Empower Me, Generations of Grace and the Faith Store, Leadership Middle Tennessee, Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization and the Wilson County Civic League.

Community Foundation grants were recently awarded to Community Homeless Outreach and Support for the Brooks House, Country K-9 Rescue, Healing Broken Vessels, Mt. Juliet-West Wilson County Senior Citizens Service Center, New Leash on Life and Salvation Army of Wilson County.

Also benefiting from contributions made through the Community Foundation were Lebanon High School, Watertown High School and those who received scholarships from the William D. Baird Fund.

A major financial contributor for animal welfare in Wilson and other Middle Tennessee counties was the Patricia and Edward J. McGavock Humane Treatment for Animals Fund established in 1998. The late Patricia McGavock created the fund, which is held by the Community Foundation. She and her husband were residents of Wilson County.