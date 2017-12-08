Area authors release new children’s book

“Because I Can” captures the heart of every parent, guardian, grandparent and relative who has experienced the enchanting and mesmerizing effect of “cuteness” in a young child. The humorous words and adorable illustrations will keep readers entertained and in stitches.

A little girl can make a mighty big mess when she knows she can get away with it by her cuteness. And she’s not finished yet. “Because I Can” is written for children up to 5 years old, but it is a book that the entire family can enjoy reading together.

The book is currently available at amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, walmart.com, blackrosewriting.com and target.com.

Cline and Hayman will also be available for autographed copies at their book signings and school book readings they conduct throughout Middle Tennessee as a public service and to help spread literacy. To find the times, dates and locations of book signings and readings, visit thorntoncline.com or to book Cline or Hayman for a bookstore or school for an appearance. They are also available for reading and writing workshops.

“Because I Can” is Hayman’s debut book and Cline’s 17th traditionally published book. Other titles include “The Amazing Incredible Shrinking Drums” and “The Amazing Incredible Shrinking Ukulele.”

Award-winning author and songwriter, winner of the Maxy Literary Award for children’s book of the year for 2017 with Mary Elizabeth Jackson, Cline has had three adult, non-fiction; two adult fiction; and 11 children’s books published. “The Amazing Incredible Shrinking Violin” soared to No. 1 last year on the Amazon bestselling book chart for children’s music books, and “Not My Time to Go” climbed to the top 10 books on the Amazon chart for adult spiritual, non-fiction books.

Cline recently signed with literary agent Paul Shepherd. Twice songwriter of the year for “Love is the Reason” recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck and Gloria Gaynor; Dove and Grammy-nominated songwriter, Cline has had more than 150 songs recorded by major and independent artists.

He teaches and performs the guitar, violin, and piano at Cumberland University, Sumner Academy and Hendersonville Christian Academy.