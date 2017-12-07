Marketplace makes space for fresh salsa

Marketplace owner Deana Tribble said she tried the Dee Dee’s Organics salsa at the Christmas at the Mill event and wanted to make it more available to shoppers in Lebanon.

“I tried it and liked it so much that I thought it would be perfect for my shop, especially around the holidays. I think it’s a great gift for maybe the person that is hard to buy for,” Tribble said.

The salsa comes in a variety of flavors from mild to spicy habanero. Martin, who lives in Burns, also sells fruit jams, spicy bloody Mary mix, pure tomato juice, pure vanilla extract, pasta sauce, pizza sauce, chili starters and ketchup. Her salsa is low sodium; she grows all of her ingredients and uses no pesticides.

“The weeds are just part of it,” Martin said.

She started Dee Dee’s Organics about four years ago and now has her products in four stores, two in Dickson County, one in Williamson County and with her spot at the Marketplace, one in Wilson County.

“What I’ve sold so far, people love it,” Tribble said.

Marketplace is on the second floor at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. The shop is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Find out more about Dee Dee’s Organics at deedeesorganics.com.