Habitat for Humanity to begin fall builds

It will be the 72nd Habitat home in Wilson County, according to Tory Tredway, director of Wilson Habitat. Volunteers and sponsors will work for four weekends or eight days and celebrate the completion of the home with a ribbon cutting Oct. 1 at noon.

Future homeowner Melissa Vaughn was born in Lebanon and has always lived in Wilson County. She is the proud mother of an 18-month-old son. Since April 2016, Vaughn has worked for a graphic design company in Lebanon.

She has also worked part time at Liberty Tax Services for the past five years during tax season. For the second half of last year, she worked part time at Kmart, which she will do again this year. She attended Cumberland University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master of science in human relations management.

Vaughn rented the same one-bedroom apartment for 10 years, but now that she has a son, she wants a place to call home to create stability and memories for her family. She said she’s excited about becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner so her son can have his own room and a yard where he can run and play. Vaughn also looks forward to having her own washer and dryer so she no longer has to go to the laundromat every week. She says one of the ways she will celebrate moving into her house will be by putting a welcome mat at her front door.

“Words cannot express the gratitude I have to my sponsors and volunteers,” she said. “My son and I will forever appreciate what you have done to help make the dream of homeownership come true. I can never repay you for improving the quality of our lives. May God bless all who have a hand in it. The sky is the limit for us now.”

Danny and Karen Dugan are sponsors on the build. Volunteer groups assisting with this build will include friends of Danny and Karen Dugan, Bridgestone, College Hills Church of Christ and Cumberland University.

“Once again, we are thankful for the involvement of Danny and Karen Dugan in sponsoring the construction of a Habitat home in Wilson County,” Tredway said. Their generosity – along with the involvement of several volunteer groups in the community – is helping Melissa Vaughn’s dream of homeownership come true.”

Future Habitat homeowners attend homeownership classes and work on the build site to earn a zero percent interest mortgage. Habitat builds Energy Star-certified homes and is a 10-time consecutive winner for sustained excellence in affordable housing from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Nashville seeks to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Prior to becoming homeowners, Habitat future homeowners attend home education classes, work at the build site and volunteer at Habitat’s retail outlet, the ReStore. The work of Habitat in Wilson County began in 1992, and Wilson Habitat has now built 71 houses and renovated three, serving 74 households. To request an application or to receive more information about Wilson Habitat for Humanity, call 615-453-4539 or visit habitatnashville.org/wilson.