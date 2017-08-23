Mullinax honored with fair supporter award

The annual award recognizes business professionals in Wilson County who have gone above and beyond in their support of the annual fair and service to the community. The award is given in memory of Mike Baker, longtime chairman of the Fair’s Great Giveaway Committee.

Mullinax is currently general manager of Rockie Williams Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram in Mt. Juliet, where he’s worked since May 2012. Rockie Williams employs about 72 people at its two locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. Before transitioning into the automotive industry, he worked in the restaurant business, starting at 16 years old. He began with Bonanza in 1983 and moved into management in 1985. During his 29-year career with Bonanza – later Ponderosa – he served as assistant manager, area supervisor, store manager and, in 2007, became the owner of the Lebanon store, which closed in 2012. In 2000, he received a national award from Metro Media, franchisor for Ponderosa and Bonanza. He served as treasurer of franchisee associates for Ponderosa from 2008-2012.

Mullinax has worked as a business sponsor and supporter of the Wilson County Fair’s Great Giveaway since it started more than years ago.

He said giving back to the community has always been an important part of his personal and business philosophy. As owner and manager of Ponderosa, he regularly donated dinners to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center and the American Gold Star Mothers organization.

Mullinax is a lifelong resident of Wilson County. He graduated from Lebanon High School in the class of 1985. He and his wife, Martha, live in Lebanon, where they attend Hosanna Fellowship Church and he is an adult group Sunday school teacher.