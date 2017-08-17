Fair returns to Wilson County

This year the fair will look to build on last year’s visitor numbers.

The Wilson County Fair saw 467,236 guests in 2016, which was down about 90,000 guests from 2015, however, with many new attractions and events, fair leaders are expecting a bigger turnout in 2017.

The Wilson County Fair will have its official welcome at 4 p.m. as the 2017 Wilson County Fair grand opening will take place in front of the Wilson County Expo Center.

Friday is also Tennova Day at the Wilson County Fair and gates open at 5 p.m. The annual first day parade will take place at 7 p.m.

The Boer Goat Show will take place from 5–7 p.m. at the Small Animal Barn. The 4-H Poultry Show will take place from 5–8 p.m. at the Rabbit and Poultry Barn.

The Fiddlers Grove Opry will be held at the Fiddlers Grove Opry Stage from 6:45–9 p.m.

The Wilson County Fair Barrel Race will take place at the Wilson County Exhibition Center (Building Y). Training starts at 4 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. There is a $5 office fee per rider.

The 12 and under amateur talent show will start at 7 p.m. at the Community Stage. There is a $15 late entry fee for anyone who registers after Aug. 15.

The Super Pull will take place two nights Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Motor Sports Arena.

Many more shows and events are scheduled throughout the eight days of the fair.

For more information, visit wilsoncountyfair.net.