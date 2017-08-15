Joan Elmore Day named for Mt. Juliet horseshoe champion

Elmore recently returned from two weeks in Utah where the women’s world championships were held. During the event, she finished with a 29-1 record, averaging 80 percent ringers.

Hagerty encouraged all Mt. Juliet citizens to congratulate Elmore for her win and wish her luck in next year’s world championships in South Carolina.

Elmore didn’t discover the sport of horseshoe pitching until she was 48 years old. Just a short time after she started practicing, she qualified just one step below the highest possible ranking.

In 2009, Elmore was inducted into the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association of America Hall of Fame. She is only the third woman inducted in the last decade.

Elmore spends most of her days practicing pitching horseshoes in a pit built for her by her husband in their backyard. She encourages everyone to find something they enjoy and pursue it.

“No matter what your age, find something to do,” said Elmore. “Keep active with something you enjoy.”