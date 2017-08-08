Mt. Juliet dance company wins national title

Hip-hop dancer and academy instructor Justin Jenkins choreographed the award-winning routine.

“Our girls worked countless hours to perfect this performance, and their hard work paid off as their name was called on the stage as the winner,” said Diamond Academy of Dance owner Taylor Corlew Jenkins. “It’s so rewarding, as a coach, to see their dreams become a reality.”

Out of the 45 teams in the competition, the group of nine Mt. Juliet teens, called “Testimony,” took the highest honor, receiving an 8-foot-tall trophy and cash prize. The Diamond Academy team took home several other high-point awards, but this one was the icing on the cake.

Diamond Academy of Dance began its seventh season Aug. 7 and will soon begin training for a new competitive season. The local community voted the academy “Best Dance Studio” for three consecutive years and again in 2017.

For information on classes or registration information, contact diamondacademyofdance@gmail.com, visit diamondacademydance.com or find it on Facebook and Instagram @DiamondAcademyofDance.