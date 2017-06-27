Lebanon Rotary honors club’s past, future

Laura Headley, the new club president, was joined by fellow officers and board members Nancy Willis, Charnell Johnson, Kristin Fleming, Elaine Nawiesniak, Teresa Musice, Rusty Richardson and Randell Pence, as they were introduced Tuesday.

Rotarian Jonathan Richerson said a few words about Bert Coble and Bill Heydel, two club members who died during the previous year, and led the club members in a prayer.

“All of us are very blessed we have been touched by these Rotarians,” Richerson said. “As I think about these Rotarians we lost this past year, I think about character and faith. They made our club better, our community better, our world better. They made us better.”

Retiring Rotarians M.F. Donnell, Jimmie Crawford, Robert Givan, Neal Shipper, Sam Jones, Jim Lancaster and Richard Whitener were also honored.

Paul Harris Fellow recipients, who are Rotarians who have contributed significantly to Rotary International, were recognized. Ensley Hagan, Gwynn Lanius, Richerson, Linda Hackett and Bill McKee were recognized as Paul Harris Fellows.

Outgoing club president Michael Ayalon said the club’s members have made him proud.

“I believe in the Lebanon Rotary Club, may she last another 100 years,” Ayalon said.

He also said he believes Headley will be a strong leader for the club.

“Laura will be the best president we’ve ever had,” Ayalon said. “The future of the club is in great hands.”

Headley thanked Ayalon for his service and presented him with a plaque commemorating his service. Rotarian and state Rep. Mark Pody also presented Ayalon with a proclamation from the state, praising his service.

“I was honored and humbled to serve as your president,” Ayalon said.