Lebanon square prepares to Rock the Block

Rock the Block will feature all of the Lebanon square’s boutiques and stores such as Urban Mills Boutique, Wilkie’s Outfitters, Simple Southern Threads, Lucky Pearl Designs, Poppie’s Boutique, Jessy’s Boutique, Bountiful Acres Farm, Trendz Salon and Boutique, Posh and Dream’s Boutique open for business.

There will be free music from local artist, Tall Paul, games, Kona Ice and various food trucks. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.

Taters and Spunky’s Saucy Dogs food trucks will sell food during the musical performance.

Bountiful Acres Farm will feature a giveaway the night of Rock the Block and will also have bath bomb-making demonstrations. Bath bombs will be for sale for $2 each.

There will be Rock the Block T-shirts for sale for $20 cash only. All proceeds from the shirts will be given to the Lebanon Special School District’s Neon bus summer food program.