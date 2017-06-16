Cedar Seniors holds fundraiser luncheon

Cedar Seniors leadership said they wished to make an apology to those who were expecting fried chicken. The annual event normally has a fried chicken lunch, but this year something went wrong with the order, and chicken strips were served instead.

No one seemed to mind too much, however, as the main room of the center was filled with people chatting and enjoying lunch. An adjacent room also had a full table.

In addition to those who had their meal at the center, take-out orders were also a popular option.

Each plate cost $5, and included chicken, green beans, baked apples, potato salad, a roll, dessert and a drink.

The annual event is the main fundraiser held each year to help support Cedar Seniors.

Cedar Seniors is at 226 University Ave. near Cumberland University. The senior center provides a place for fellowship and friendship among senior citizens. A $3 lunch is served each weekday, along with a $5 lunch each Friday.