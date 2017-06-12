Wilson children rank high in study

Statewide improvements in health and education placed Tennessee 35th in the nation, and Wilson County ranks higher than most counties in several areas. Overall, Tennessee ranks 26th in heath, 33rd in education, 35th in economic well being and 40th in family and community.

The data book ranks states in measures of child well being across several different categories, including poverty level, school attendance and economic stability. The annual report provides year-to-year data, as well as a five-year overview.

The population of children living in poverty – or living with an income below the official poverty threshold – in Wilson County declined by more than 2 percent from 2014 to 2015. In 2014, 4,193 children were living in poverty, or 14 percent of the child population, and in 2015, 3,582 children were living in poverty, or 11.7 percent.

That percentage marks the second-lowest percentage of children living in poverty in any county in the state, behind only Williamson County, which has a 5.3 percent rate.

Statewide, 355,680 children are living in poverty, or 24.1 percent of the state’s child population.

About 4 percent of children younger 19 years old are uninsured, slightly lower than the 4.2 percent statewide rate.

About 36.5 percent of students enrolled in public schools in Wilson County were measured as either overweight or obese in 2015. The statewide rate was 38.6 percent.

There were a total of 154 substantiated child abuse cases reported in Wilson County in 2015 at a rate of 5.0 per 1,000 children younger than 18. The number is the highest in five years, with 130 cases in 2014, 93 in 2013, 77 cases in 2012 and 90 cases in 2011.

Statewide 8,730 substantiated child abuse cases were reported at a rate of 5.9 per 1,000 children younger than 18.

Wilson County had five child deaths in 2015, at a rate of 20.8 per 100,000, compared to 219 deaths statewide for a rate of 18.9 per 100,000.

Four teenager deaths by accident, homicide or suicide were reported in 2015, at a rate of 47.5 per 100,000, slightly more than the 46.6 per 100,000 rate statewide for 196 total reported teen deaths by accident, homicide or suicide.

About 36.9 percent of Wilson County students are eligible for free or reduced lunches, significantly lower than the statewide rate of 59.7 percent.

About 2.5 percent of Wilson County high school students dropped out in 2016, a decline from 2.9 percent in 2015. The statewide rate was 5.6 percent in 2016 and 6 percent in 2015.

Wilson County’s graduation rate of 95.1 percent in 2016 – a slight decline from 95.7 percent in 2015 and 96.3 percent in 2014 – is higher than the statewide rate of 88.5 percent.

“The 2017 Kids Count Data Book reflects substantial progress during the administration of Gov. Bill Haslam,” said Linda O’Neal, executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, the state Kids Count affiliate.

“The economic development and business recruitment gains contributed to economic well-being ranking improvements. The educational strategies related to the state’s ‘Drive to 55’ and ‘Tennessee Promise’ have significantly contributed to improved outcomes for children and families, highlighting the importance of a two-generation strategy for the state’s long-term prosperity.”