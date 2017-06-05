Pets of the Week

Kylie is a 12-pound Jack Russell terrier mix who is almost 4 years old. She came to New Leash on Life with a skin condition that is under treatment. She is spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Kylie is one social girl who loves to give kisses. Anyone can come by the animal shelter and meet her in person. With an approved application, she can be adopted for $150.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chair outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

They named her Pixie, which probably brings thoughts of a mischievous little spirit who likes to cause a ruckus. That’s certainly not her right now but, with your help, I guess it could be one day. She hasn’t had much experience with humans. They’re a mystery to her, so she’s looking for someone who understands her and is willing to give her time to adjust. The staff at New Leash on Life has been really good about spending time with her, and she’s actually getting more comfortable with them.

Pixie will greet people with a hiss, but once she’s picked up, she will melt in for comfort. She has even started giving nose nudges recently. She just needs time and a special person who will give that to her.

Pixie is litter box trained, spayed and has started her kitten vaccines. Anyone who thinks they might be the perfect fit for Pixie should come by the animal shelter and meet her. With an approved application, she can be adopted for $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Kylie, Pixie and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, say hello to Blossom the beagle. Blossom is about 9 years old, which might sound like a senior pet, but don’t tell Blossom that. She still has lots of fun in the play yard with other dogs and behaves well with the office cats. Blossom does best with a doggie door access to outside for potty time. She is in great health – spayed, current on shots, wormed and heartworm negative – and micro-chipped. Anyone looking to put a little “beagle love” in your life can come meet Blossom. Call the kennel for information at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, there are several feral or semi-feral community cats that were helped out with spay or neuter. As a result of the community outreach program to help spay and neuter free-roaming cats, volunteers sometimes find cats living in less the ideal situations. Many of these are not candidates for pets but would make excellent stewards in a barn or warehouse home. Anyone who would like to offer accommodations to any of these cats may contact Country K-9 Rescue for further information at 615-594-0099 or adhenning@earthlink.net. All cats are spayed or neutered and have received a rabies vaccine.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Logan is part of a family of wild cats brought to the shelter shortly after their birth last July. The mom is still shy and scared of human interaction, but the three kittens are quickly adjusting. Logan is almost a year old. She is the friendliest of the kittens and has socialized quickly. She loves to have a good back scratch and will beg for treats. She is extremely calm and mild mannered, but will need someone who understands her hesitancies while she continues to build her trust. She is looking for a forever home to call her own.

Her adoption fee is only $25. She will need to be spayed before going to a forever home, which is an additional cost.

Call 615-773-5533 to make an appointment to meet this sweet girl or come during open hours Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.