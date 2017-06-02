Aldi closes for remodel completion

Products on shelves became sparse, aisles moved closer together and the freezer section closed as the store remained open for a portion of the remodel. Store managers worked to handle the transition by allowing some freezers to remain open and informing customers as best they could about the remodel.

After Memorial Day weekend, the store closed completely to allow full access to construction crews. The store should reopen at the beginning of July.

“Once remodeled, our Lebanon store will deliver on our customers’ desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections, and more room for customers’ favorite products,” said Troy Marshall, vice president for Aldi’s Mt. Juliet division.

The grocery store chain announced a $1.6 billion remodeling investment in February, and Lebanon was one of the 1,300 nationwide chosen for updates and expansion.

Aldi shoppers can find their kitchen staples such as bread, dairy and a variety of fresh produce. The store is growing its selection of organics, USDA Choice meats, the liveGfree gluten-free product line and better-for-you options, including the SimplyNature line of products free from over 125 artificial ingredients and preservatives and the Never Any! line of meats free from antibiotics, added hormones and animal by-products.

“With this significant investment in our stores, what we’re really doing is continuing to invest in Aldi customers,” Marshall said, “bringing people who know and love Aldi, as well as new fans, an even better more welcoming store to shop. We’re excited for our customers in Lebanon to experience the new look of Aldi later this summer.”