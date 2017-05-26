Upcoming Kids at the Capitol Series to feature weekly events

The weekly events will take place at 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday during the two months and will last about an hour long. There will be no event July 4.

The theater is at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

The first event will be June 6 and star Face It Fitness, a personal training group from Murfreesboro. The group promises “an entertaining time of laughter, education and lots of moving around.”

On June 13, ventriloquist, comedian, magician and professional balloon artist Cliff Patton will bring his show to the theater. Patton has more than 25 years of experience in the industry.

On June 20, Rodney Kelley will bring his magic show to the children. Kelley spent 11 years with his own show at Opryland. He has performed in 40 countries and has been on “America’s Funniest Videos” twice.

The Nashville Zoo’s “Zoo On the Move” program will be at the theater June 27. The program will bring some unique animals to the theater for children to meet and learn more about.

Six-time winner of Nashville’s Best Children’s Entertainer Award, Safari Greg will visit the theatre with his “Amazing Urban Safari.” Safari Greg’s show combines magic, comedy and animals in a unique experience for the children.

The theater will screen the movie, “Homeward Bound,” on July 18.

The series concludes July 25 with an event called Super Science. The event promises to “introduce students to the wonders of the physical world.”

Tickets to each event are $5 for children, and parents are free. Anyone interested in any of the events may buy tickets at the theater’s box office or online at capitoltheatretn.com/kids-at-the-