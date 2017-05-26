Pets of the Week

Libby is a 7 ½-year-old 29-pound fawn colored pug-terrier mix. She came to New Leash on Life in hopes of finding her fur-ever home. This sweet, playful girl loves to be with people. She perks her ears up when someone talks to her, and she likes squeaky toys, playing and tossing them around. She may be the perfect little companion. Libby is spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Come and meet this little jewel and with an approved application, adopt Libby for $100.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie-out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when no in a fenced yard.

Tahoe wishes he had a fur-ever home. He and his brother, Nitro, came to New Leash on Life as kittens but, through no fault of their own, came back to the adoption center. That’s a lot of changes for a cat to go through, so he’s a little shy right now.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy getting head scratches and chin rubs from the staff and volunteers. He just needs to feel safe, secure and loved. That’s not too much to ask, is it?

Tahoe is a fabulous 7-year-old cat that is a stunning silver tabby with amazing green eyes. He is litter box trained, micro-chipped, neutered and current on vaccinations. Come and meet Tahoe and if it’s agreed he’s a fabulous cat, with an approved application, someone can adopt him for $85. And if someone really wants to make him happy, adopt him along with his brother Nitro for a reduced fee.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Libby, Tahoe and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s adoption center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. It’s closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, say hello to Celina, a pretty lady with excellent manners. Celina is about 8 years old – much too old to be having puppie,s but that’s how she was found, with a litter of five. All the puppies have found homes, and now it’s time for Celina to find her forever, loving home. She is a Pyrenees-retriever mix in great health. She is spayed, current on shots and de-wormed. She tested heartworm positive when she first came to the shelter. After she raised her pups, she was treated for her heartworm and did great with the treatment. Celina looks and acts much younger than her age. She would make a wonderful house pet. For information on this special lady, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Dumpling is just one of several dozen kittens currently in foster care. Although Country K-9 is a dog rescue, it tries to help homeless litters of kittens as foster space opens up. All cats and kittens adopted are spayed or neutered, current on shots, wormed and are tested feline leukemia negative. They have all been in foster homes getting lots of “hands-on” treatment. Country K-9 Rescue has kittens in all colors – both long and short haired. For information on seeing the available kittens, call or text Annelise at 615-594-0099 or email adhenning@earthlink.net.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Logan is part of a family of wild cats brought to the shelter shortly after their birth last July. The mom is still shy and scared of human interaction, but the three kittens are quickly adjusting. Logan is almost a year old. She is the friendliest of the kittens and has socialized quickly. She loves to have a good back scratch and will beg for treats. She is extremely calm and mild mannered, but will need someone who understands her hesitancies while she continues to build her trust. She is looking for a forever home to call her own.

Her adoption fee is only $25. She will need to be spayed before going to a forever home, which is an additional cost.

Call 615-773-5533 to make an appointment to meet this sweet girl or come during open hours Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.