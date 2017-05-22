Upcoming Reverse Raffle offers chance to win $10K

Two Fat Men Catering will serve dinner at 5:30 p.m., and the drawing begins at 6:30 p.m.

Three hundred tickets will be sold for $100 each. Each ticket will admit two people for dinner. Tickets will be drawn until the last 10 tickets remaining. Those remaining 10 ticket holders will have the option to split the $10,000 grand prize and take home $1,000 each. If one person doesn’t agree to split, drawing continues, and so on. If the drawing gets to one ticket remaining, the ticketholder will win $10,000.

CASA trains volunteers to be advocates for children in court who were abused or neglected.

“I hope you can purchase a ticket to benefit CASA and a chance to take home $10,000,” said CASA executive director Cathey Sweeney. “You can’t win if you don’t play.”

Sweeney said only the ticket needs to be present, and she would take anyone’s ticket to the event for the holder. Anyone who would like to have a ticket delivered, contact Sweeney at 615-443-2002, or tickets may be bought at the CASA office at 111 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

CASA rotates the Reverse Draw with Leadership Wilson each year as a fundraiser to benefit both organizations.