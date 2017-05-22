Several events upcoming to honor Memorial Day

The annual Wilson County Memorial Day Ceremony will be next Monday at 9 a.m. at the Wilson County Veteran’s Plaza. The featured speaker at this year’s event will be Cumberland University president Paul Stumb, who spent more than 25 years with the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves as a cryptology officer.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004, Veterans of Foreign War Post 5015, American Legion Posts 15 and 179 will sponsor this year’s celebration, which is also sponsored by the city of Lebanon and Wilson County. The Memorial Day committee consists of Terry Yates, John Marshal, Bill Moss, Jim Henderson, Michael McPherson and Bob Haley.

Wreaths will be placed on POW-MIA monuments, and the ceremony will conclude with a 21-gun salute.

On Tuesday, Chick-Fil-A of Lebanon will feature a craft night, starting at 5 p.m. Guests are invited to join in the activities as they make American crafts to celebrate American heritage. The event is free and open to any families who would like to attend. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1092621007541531.

The West Wilson County Exchange Club will hold the fifth-annual Field of Honor from Thursday through Monday at the corner of Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street next to the train station in Mt. Juliet. Supporters of the event may purchase flags at healingfield.org/mtjuliet17/#supportyourfield.

The display will be available for public viewing Thursday and will remain for 24 hours a day until Monday at a closing ceremony. The daily event is free, and the public invited to attend with family and friends to walk among the flags.

The Lebanon Family Worship Church will hold a picnic Sunday at 11:45 at Don Fox Community Park. Families are invited, and guests are encouraged to “bring a friend.”