Team Kate to take steps for Crohn’s research

Local business owner Hal Bone started the team in 2014 after his daughter, Kate, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which Bone has had for 27 years.

“The news of Kate’s diagnosis three years ago when she was only 5 renewed the urgency for me to do whatever I can to find a cure,” Bone said. “The Nashville fundraiser is one of many Take Steps events throughout the United States.”

Bone said Team Kate’s goal is $30,000. Last year, the local team raised more money than any other family team at the Nashville event.

“For Kate, this was the highlight of participating and something she wants to accomplish again this year,” Bone said.

Kate, now 8, said, “It’s important to me because I enjoy raising the most money out of all the teams, so they can help find a cure for my disease. Maybe one day I will feel good all the time. I’m not able to play as long and do things my friends can, because I feel bad. My stomach hurts.”

One thing Kat enjoyed doing this year was drawing the logo for the team T-shirts with her Tuckers Crossroads Elementary School art instructor Don Gilbert.

Gilbert, who has taught at Tuckers Crossroads for 15 years and whose work is on display at such locations as Opryland Hotel and Bellsouth in Nashville and the Cumberland Gallery at Cumberland University in Lebanon, said he wanted to help Kate reach her goal because “she is one of my favorites.”

“Team Kate T-shirts may be ordered by calling 615-444-9912,” Bone said. “The cost is $15 or $20, depending on the size.”

For those who want to join Team Kate, monetary donations may be made to the foundation at cctakesteps.org/goto/teamkate2017 or by mailing a check to CCFA, c/o Team Kate, 116 Wilson Pike Circle, Suite 205, Brentwood, TN 37207.

“I envision a day when no one endures the devastating conditions of this disease,” Bone said. “Together, we will make this happen.”

The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to finding the cures for Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis and to improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by the diseases. It was founded in 1967 by Irwin M. and Suzanne Rosenthal, William D. and Shelby Modell, and Dr. Henry D. Janowitz.

The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation is the only IBD research and support organization. It focuses our spending on four key areas, research, patient services, advocacy and professional education and couldn’t fund the mission without the support of volunteers and donors. It does not receive any government funding.

Nashville Take Steps for Crohn’s and Colitis will be June 3 at Centennial Park Bandshell in Nashville. Check-in and the festival starts at 9 a.m.; the walk starts at 10 a.m. Nashville Take Step’s goal for 2017 is $142,000. For more information, visit cctakesteps.org/Nashville2017.