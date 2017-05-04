City officials participate in National Day of Prayer

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, some Lebanon police officers and a number of pastors and community members attended the event. State Rep. Mark Pody and Sen. Mae Beavers were invited to the event but had to be in session. A bishop from Johannesburg, South Africa spoke at the event, as well as Dan Migett, the leader of the ministers’ association in Wilson County.

“One day every year Americans all over our country come together and lift up prayers to the Lord, and this is just one of those events here in Wilson County,” said Robin Hardin, coordinator of the event. “We’re putting our voices with literally thousands of Americans praying for country, praying for our globe. We know God hears us.”

The service began with worship led by Love’s Way Pastor Johan McGregor. He was joined on stage by his brother, John, as well as a couple other musicians.

Hardin took the stage to introduce the various speakers for the day. Ash was one of the first to speak.

“I am grateful for this country,” Ash said. “We have the freedom and the opportunity to assemble here today and to pray to God without fear of retaliation. It’s not the same everywhere, but we thank God for the freedoms that we have. We have the freedom to worship however we want to, whenever we want to, or not.”

Ash said he made the decision to serve Jesus Christ when he was about 15 years old. He mentioned serving as the veterans service officer for the county and thanked the men and women who serve in the Armed Forces. Ash is a Vietnam veteran.

His prayer included gratefulness for the country, Tennessee, Wilson County and Lebanon and its people. He prayed for the planet, national leaders, military, emergency services personnel, teachers, students, pastors, the sick and the troubled.

Hutto, who had also attended the National Day of Prayer event at the sheriff’s office, also spoke at the event.

“A day without prayer is a day that we’ve lost. [Prayer] is an opportunity to hear the instructions of the day, because He’ll give them to you if you ask Him. It is an opportunity to share our hearts and our innermost feelings without having to worry about it getting told to somebody else,” Hutto said. “It is an opportunity to confess and feel clean on the inside. It is an opportunity to show our faith in God’s mighty hand. I also think it’s a chance to receive a special blessing. Prayer, for us, it’s free. It doesn’t take any skill. It doesn’t take any intelligence. The benefits for us are limitless and the effects are unimaginable. I told the folks over at the sheriff’s department that I love them, and I love you. I thank you for being a citizen in our county.”

Hutto asked God to continue to bless the nation and gave thanks for the freedom to worship. He prayed for guidance and discernment for leaders in the schools and government. Healing for the nation and the heart of the people, safety for leaders in the country, the armed forces and the local emergency service personnel were included in his prayer.

“Prayer is not a confined event. It is something we can touch every day,” Hutto said.