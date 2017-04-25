Smiling faces abound at Whip Crackin’ Rodeo’s Special Events Day

The special day involved various stations of fun activities for those in attendance and then a sampling of the real rodeo. Friendship Christian School’s junior and senior classes led the stations that included face painting, steer roping, line dancing, karaoke and more.

“This day is one of the highlights of our year, and we feel blessed to be a part of it,” said Friendship science teacher Greg Armstrong, liaison for the event.

Besides watching some of the actual rodeo, the participants also got to ride horses courtesy of Southern STARRS.

Empower Me Center was asked six years ago to help coordinate the day for members of the special needs community by then-Mayor Philip Craighead.

“This event shows wonderful partnerships among a variety of entities,” said Empower Me executive director Michelle Hill. “We are grateful to Permobil and Middle Tennessee Electric as sponsors of this day, and to Philip and Darlene Craighead for continuing to offer this event to the exceptional children in the Wilson County School System and Lebanon Special School District. I am told by the teachers and students who attend each year, this is one of their favorite field trips.”

“The Whip Crackin’ Rodeo was a huge success again this year,” said Tuesday Henson, special education teacher at Sam Houston Elementary School. “Every kid had a permanent smile on their face. The bus ride home was buzzing with talk about what was the best event. I definitely believe the animals won.”

For more information on therapeutic horseback riding offered through Southern STARRS, visit southernstarrs.org. For more information on the Empower Me Center, visit empowermecenter.com.