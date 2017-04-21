Battle Flag Ranch to present comedy dinner fundraiser

The event will take place Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Life Assembly Church at 555 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. It will feature comedian Jonnie W. Entering the comedy scene with nothing more than a guitar and his razor-sharp wit, he has gone on to entertain multi-generational audiences nationwide. When not performing at solo events, Jonnie joins fellow funny man Tim Hawkins on his “Rockshow Comedy Tour.” delivering the funny at sold-out shows coast to coast.

Jonnie blends musical chops, vocals, and offbeat standup for combat-weary veterans and their equally weary spouses and families.

“Our vision is to develop a model of hilariously unique comedy experience,” said Jason Henry, founder of Battle Flag Ranch.

Battle Flag Ranch provides professional counseling and equine therapy to combat veterans whose marriages are struggling. Equine therapy has proven to be one of the most effective therapy modalities for combat veterans.

Henry is a combat veteran who started Battle Flag Ranch with his wife after returning home from his last deployment. Henry had changed after his time on the battlefield and had a hard time adjusting back into family life. After seeking assistance from numerous places and having a hard time finding the assistance needed, the vision for Battle Flag Ranch was born. This project will help countless veterans transition from the battlefield, back into their families and allow Jason and Dina Henry to give back to others, like themselves.

Battle Flag Ranch, Inc. is a nonprofit that provides free short-term respite and high-impact retreats for healing that integrates evidence-based therapies with a safe and peaceful space to improve physical, emotional, spiritual and economic well-being for the nation’s combat veterans and their families.