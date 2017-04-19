Encore to present ‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’

Directed by Elizabeth Hayes, the comedy opens Friday and runs weekends through April 30. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.

Middle-aged and married, overworked and overweight, Barney Cashman wants to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late and arranges three seductions. The first, Elaine Navazio proves to be a foul-mouthed bundle of neuroses. Bobbi Michele is next, a 20-ish actress who’s too kooky by half. Finally comes September and Jeanette Fisher, a gloomy, depressed housewife who happens to be married to Barney’s best friend.

The play will feature local actors Bowd Beal, Jill Braddock-Watson, Beth Henderson and Sarah McKay.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 to buy tickets.

Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Encore is a nonprofit community theater that’s served Wilson County and surrounding areas since 2006.

“Last of the Red Hot Lovers” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.