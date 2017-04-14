Wilson County Right to Life announces oratory contest winners

This year’s contest was at the Comfort Suites in Lebanon. The participants researched, wrote and presented an original pro-life speech on the topic of abortion. Thorne will advance to the state oratory contest April 22 at Aquinas College in Nashville. There, she will compete against other county winners from across the state. The winner of that contest will represent Tennessee at the National Right to Life Oratory Contest, which will take place July 1 during the National Right to Life Convention in Milwaukee.

Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. Wilson County chapter meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit wilsoncountyrighttolife.com.