Free pancake breakfast to honor Wilson County veterans

The Keller Williams realtors invite all Wilson County veterans to attend the breakfast May 11 from 7-9:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory at 1010 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Veterans will be served sausage, coffee and drinks with a presentation of colors and benediction at 7:15 a.m.

The public is invited to attend and honor veterans with a donation of a non-perishable food item that will be distributed during the afternoon to veterans and Senior Citizens Awareness Network of Wilson County members. SCAN is a nonprofit organization developed by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office to take a proactive approach to address the needs of Wilson County seniors.

Keller Williams Realty, along with Second Harvest Food Bank and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, will collect and distribute food from the breakfast.

All veterans and their spouses are invited to attend for free.

Sponsors include Limestone Title and Escrow, Wilson County Veterans Affairs Office, Second Harvest Food Bank and Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet.

For additional information, contact Wendy Dyes with Keller Williams at 615-715-0913.

“Red Day is built on the belief that people can and should come together to achieve extraordinary things to help others,” said Sara Stephens, team leader with Keller Williams in Mt. Juliet. “This year, we are celebrating our veterans of Wilson County who have served our country by giving them a morning of honor with a free pancake breakfast then going into their homes that afternoon to deliver food donations and make repairs to their homes. We are excited to spend time with the veteran residents of Wilson County.”

Since the first Red Day in 2009, Keller Williams associates have given hundreds of thousands of hours of community service through activities that ranged from food and blood drives to rebuilding homes and schools for community members in need. For more information about Red Day, visit kw.com/kw/redday.

The Keller Williams Realty Market Center at 2033 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet is a full-service real estate firm with 150 sales associates.