The Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club’s Wheels in Motion program gives a bicycle to a student each quarter in four local elementary schools. The students are selected by the school’s faculty and staff for the awards based on their citizenship as exemplified by the guiding principles of the Rotary Four-Way Test.

The four principles are is it the truth; is it fair to all concerned; will it build goodwill and better friendships; and will it be beneficial to all concerned?