Many Hands visits Kiwanis Club

Natalie Inman and Mike Ripski shared information about Cumberland University’s upcoming outreach visit to Haiti, a project entitled, Many Hands Over Haiti, during the Kiwanis Jan. 31 meeting. This will be the third time Cumberland students and staff have traveled to Haiti, with the Many Hands Over Haiti outreach now becoming a multi-year, multi-trip commitment.

To assist the team or learn more information about Many Hands Over Haiti, contact Ripski at 615-739-2992, mripski@cumberland.edu or visit mh4h.org.