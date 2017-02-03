Wilson County volunteers nominated for state honors

Tina Wilke, the adult volunteer nominee, and Makalya Tobin, 9, the youth volunteer nominee, will join volunteers from around the state at a reception at the Franklin Marriot Cool Springs in Franklin Feb. 12.

Miss Tennessee 2016, Grace Burgess, will present the awards, and NewsChannel5 weekend anchor Jennifer Kraus will serve as emcee for the event.

One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from each of the participating counties to receive the award. Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.

Wilke is actively involved in the ministry of Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon, and she dedicates hours of volunteer service for the Girls Scouts and the Middle Tennessee Chapter of Project Linus, where she has held a leadership role since 2001.

The mission of Project Linus is to provide love, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade blankets crafted by volunteers.

Wilke gives an estimated 500 hours of her time annually to create and distribute blankets. She organizes “blanket days” in various locations, coordinates the collection of supplies and sewing machines and supervises the work of other volunteers.

Since 2001, the chapter has donated blankets to about 25,000 children in Tennessee and around the world.

Wilke’s compassion, devotion to children and tireless service inspire others and engage them in the mission of Project Linus.

“This is a well deserved award for Tina,” said Laura Comer, who has known Wilke for many years through church and community activities.

“Her care and compassion shows through in each blanket that is delivered to each and every child in need. Her tireless dedication to Project Linus makes her a deserving recipient of this award.”

Tobin, 9, is a student at Lakeview Elementary School. She started volunteering with the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee in 2013, and her passion for volunteering with individuals with Down Syndrome continues to grow.

Each summer Tobin volunteers at the DSAMT Creative Arts Camp. There, she is assigned a group of campers, other peers and a camp counselor. She is an exceptional peer model for the campers; she participates in the activities demonstrating appropriate behavior, helps campers gather their materials and interacts and builds friendships with the campers.

Tobin comes in each day smiling and full of encouraging words and support for the campers.

Occasionally, Tobin volunteers for other events, such as the Buddy Walk and the family picnic at the zoo.

The Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards also includes business and nonprofit categories, with nominees selected from each of Tennessee’s three Grand Regions.