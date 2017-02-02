Jimmy Bowen, friends play preview show at Capitol

One Way Out Bluegrass Band opened the acoustic bluegrass show, and Jimmy Bowen took to the stage later on in the night, followed by Marty Raybon from Shenandoah.

The Jimmy Bowen Show will be a live entertainment event with plans to air on RFD-TV, a station aimed at the people of rural America. Bowen also plans to reach out to CMT about possible airtimes for the show. The show features interviews and musical performances from country, bluegrass and maybe even blues and jazz genres.

“I want to have a venue that’s family oriented. You can bring your kids here, bring your grandkids here, hear great music, hear songs that have a message, songs that have lyrics and something to say to you. They’ll make you laugh, make you cry, make you reminisce,” Bowen said.

The first taping of the show is set for Feb. 9, and the public is invited to attend the taping for free. The first episode of the 30-minute show will feature Daryle Singletary. People who want to attend the first taping are asked to be at the Capital Theatre by 8 a.m. on the day of the taping. That night, doors will open at 5 p.m. for a show with Bowen and Singletary for $20 admission.

One of Bowen’s main focuses with the show is to bring a family oriented event to Wilson County. Even just outside of Nashville, he wants to provide a place outside of bars and adult-focused venues to hear some good country music.

Bowen has lived in Wilson County for 30 years and spent much of his time as a musician on the road for tours. He said putting together a television show is a brand new experience for him.

Bowen said he got the idea late one night while watching the movie, Forrest Gump.

“There is a part in that movie where he says ‘momma says you gotta make your own destiny.’ And that’s when it hit me, and I said momma was right, by George, and made some calls the next day.”

His vision includes interviews with guest artists, family friendly comedians and a range of musical genres from rock and soul to Americana and bluegrass.

Bowen created a nonprofit organization to help produce the Jimmy Bowen Show, the American Spirit Foundation, which accepts tax-deductible donations to support the production. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Nashville Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for cancer research.

The Jimmy Bowen Show will be taped twice a month throughout the remainder of the year at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. with hopes to take it to a weekly show beginning in 2018.

Check out The Jimmy Bowen Show on Facebook or visit capitoltheatre.com for more information.