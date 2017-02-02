Antiques and Uniques comes to expo center

This recurring event will feature antique and custom-built furniture, estate items, artisan items, vintage collectables, country living items and more.

Although the event’s set-up may resemble a flea market, event organizers declare that the event is not a typical flea market.

After Saturday, the event will return to the expo center nine times: March 11, April 1, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 9.

The event was first held in December 2016 and was held again in January. Organizers anticipate a large turnout Saturday. The event will feature about 40 added vendor spaces compared to last month’s event, as well as most vendors who participated in the previous event.

The event is hosted by Both Barrels Promotions, which also hosts car shows throughout the state.

For more information, contact Tom Williams at 615-364-1828 or visit bothbarrels.us.