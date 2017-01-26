Suicide awareness and prevention workshop upcoming

Evelyn Hill from the nationally recognized Jason Foundation in Hendersonville will be one of the speakers. JFI is a nationally recognized leader in the awareness and prevention of suicide. Hill will provide information on risk factors, warning signs, statistics, suicidal ideation and elevated risk factors.

Brenda Harper, retired Cumberland Mental Health director who currently represents Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, will also speak about situational, behavioral and verbal clues. She will also lead the group in question, persuade and refer training.

At the end of the training, both experts will be on hand to answer specific questions.

“In addition to inviting the community, this is a great opportunity for the Lebanon Special School District staff to gain professional development hours. The workshop will earn them a half day of in-service credit,” said Family Resource Center coordinator Beth Petty.

The workshop is scheduled for Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Castle Heights Elementary School library. Teachers need to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to get the half day of in-service credit. Free childcare, refreshments and materials will be provided.

To RSVP, contact Petty at 615-453-2693 or beth.petty@lssd.org.