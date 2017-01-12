God cures case of morning mouth in local preacher

He grew up in New Jersey but graduated from the University of Georgia. It was during this time in the South that Macy was southern-fried. And although he was in the buckle of the Bible belt, he never missed an opportunity to satirize the likes of Jimmy Swaggart, Jim Bakker and Tony Alamo and the Crouches on the Bible Network. After all, many people might show a disdain for Christianity if their only exposure was from television evangelists.

But then something happened. He left his wife and family and started, or rather continued, his long slide downhill. One morning on his way to work, he said something grabbed the steering wheel of his little Toyota truck and steered him into a light pole on West End Avenue. He never made it to work that morning.

Miraculously he walked away from the crash even though he wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the impact broke the steering wheel and the windshield now had a perfect indentation of his head. Later, he would learn many people at a local church were praying for a hedge of protection around him.

Gathering his things, he hitched a ride back home only to get a second vehicle and return to Nashville. Using his contacts he holed up for a week in a downtown hotel while continuing his work at WLAC.

“I’m leaving many facts out of this story because to be detailed would mean penning a book – suffice it to say that a number of miraculous events occurred that week, not the least of which was his wife becoming a Christian,” said Dave Macy, who is actually Dave Deppisch.

Finally after opening the Gideon’s Bible to Matthew 19:6 more than a few times, Deppisch went home to his wife to ask forgiveness. She was gracious, and the next morning they went to church where he was “apprehended by Jesus Christ” – and years of skepticism and irreverent radio talk were blasted to the past.

It took a few more years for God to wean Deppisch off radio. But from the day of his conversion his heart turned more and more toward ministry. During the next seven years in Indiana, Deppisch had opportunities to tell his story, to preach and to realize God was calling him to work for Him.

Deppisch is the pastor of the Barn Church on Central Pike in Mt. Juliet. And instead of railing against religion and politics and social ills, he preaches the good news to a growing congregation that meets in a real barn. It isn’t fancy. It’s definitely not a mega-church. But he said he is at peace with God and still working out his salvation one day at a time.

“God took a skeptical, cynical, loud-mouthed man and turned him around to use him for a greater purpose,” Deppisch said. “Knowing there is only one true God and only one way to come to Him, through His son Jesus, I am adopted into the family of God and have the awesome privilege of delivering real truth.

“There are many stories of amazing grace more dramatic than mine. But the grace I have received allows me to know that no one is beyond God’s reach despite any amount of skepticism, irreverence or weight of sin.

“I had been given the opportunity to talk to thousands and thousands of people during my years in radio. But I treasure the grace I have to preach to any and all who will come and give ear to the absolute truth and the gospel of Jesus Christ.”