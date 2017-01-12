Country artist shoots video in Watertown

Last week, superstar Miranda Lambert spent the day in the Wilson County town, filming the video for her latest single.

“They came in at 4 a.m. and wrapped up and were gone by 7 p.m.,” said local antique dealer Jim Amero, owner of Jim’s Antiques. “We had an old building on the square that they fixed up like a beauty salon.”

This wasn’t the first time a country artist has filmed in the town, he said. Artists such as Garth Brooks, Darius Rucker and others have chosen Watertown as the site for their videos. Amero said nearly two-dozen artists have filmed “in town and on the main highway.”

Before she filmed the video, Lambert received a manicure and pedicure from the owner and staff member of LaBella Salon and Spa in Lebanon.

“Our owner and one of our other gentlemen went on the set in Watertown,” said Samantha Ross, the shop manager. “We were approached by the director of the video and asked is we could do that.”

Ironically, another woman involved with the video who is a client at LaBella, also approached the owner about doing the work on the set.

“Neither one of them knew the other person was coming here,” Ross said.

This is not the first time Lambert has been in Watertown for a video shoot. In 2014, she filmed the video for her single, “Automatic” in the town.

“She signed autographs and was a nice person,” Amero said of last week’s visit. “We’re all very happy she chose Watertown for the video. This was just another day in paradise.”