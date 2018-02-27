Storybook Lady to bring crafts and reading to Billy Goat Café

Preschoolers and toddlers can make a craft and listen to a story Friday from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at 3690 N. Mt. Juliet Road. in Mt. Juliet.

Tune is a consultant with Usborne Books and More, an educational development publishing company based in the United Kingdom. She comes to Billy Goat once a month as the Storybook Lady for a half-hour story and craft time.

“I start the time off with a quick craft while we wait for all of our friends to arrive, then follow up with a few stories from my Usborne Books and More library,” Tune said.

The event is free and open to the public.