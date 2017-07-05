Bookstore returns to Lebanon

Harper’s Books owner James Kamer said he believed it was time to open the bookstore for local book enthusiasts like him.

“Lebanon has needed a bookstore for awhile. It’s something I felt was a need that wasn’t being filled. I kept waiting for someone else to come and open a bookstore here so I can have one to shop at, but I thought, ‘Well, it’s not going to happen. I might as well do it myself,’” said Kamer, who has lived in Lebanon since 2001.

The bookstore offers new and used books and a book ordering program for customers, as well as a large selection of children’s books and comics. The store also has reading zones and a vintage section where books are more than 100 years old.

Kamer said he is excited for the bookstore’s location in the upstairs of the Mill.

“It’s a beautiful space. The people are great. It’s amazing space, and I feel like we can be really successful here,” Kamer said.

For more information, visit Harper’s Books on Facebook or @harpers_books on Twitter.