Letter to the Editor: Clearing up the Mae Beavers complaint

Mae Beavers has long been known to twist the truth to fit her scenario, and this instance is even far fetched for her.

“This complaint was politically motivated to generate headlines, which some media like, The Lebanon Democrat, were only happy to provide, despite the complete lack of any evidence of any wrong doing on my part,” Beavers told the Tennessee Star after the dismissal of the campaign finance complaint.

For those interested in the truth, the complaint was not dismissed. The actual statement by the Registry was “no action taken.” Their explanation of their statement was that they were willing to take Beavers’ word that it was an “honest” mistake, this time. Actually following with “We have a very long memory.” The reason they were willing to take her word is because she returned the money after she was caught.

Mae Beavers tried to use a PAC shell game to funnel her governor’s race money into the county mayor race. She only stopped when she got caught.

The Tennessee Star should be ashamed. Biased journalism isn’t any better when done by conservatives. Her opponents may have filed the complaint, but Tennessee Star political editor Steve Gill is a longtime political ally of Mae Beavers. He is providing cover for her. This is fake news.

The Registry ‘took no action’ because Beavers fixed the problem. She only fixed the problem because she was caught red handed. She was clearly attempting to violate the conduit rule and funnel money from her governor’s race into the county mayor’s race.

She only did the right thing after she was caught.

Ann Calabria

Mt. Juliet