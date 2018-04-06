Letter to the Editor: Compassionate Hands says thanks to all

Thanks to the generous support of friends all across Wilson County, Compassionate Hands churches just wrapped up the fifth winter to provide emergency shelters for local friends. The final night of service was March 15.

More than 1,000 times this winter, someone stayed in a local church or ministry. That means Wilson County churches and volunteers provided more than 1,000 beds in safe warm facilities; 1,000 dinners; 1,000 breakfasts; and 1,000 opportunities to meet a godly friend and start a new life.

Also, guests were provided with warm clothing, laundry services, showers, first aid, encouragement, transportation and job leads, all in the name of Jesus.

Thank you, Wilson County, for your support of this program and for taking initiative to help those in need.

John Grant

Compassionate Hands Director

Lebanon