Letter to the Editor: Can God furnish a table in the wilderness?

My brother, Ronnie, and I often share devotionals. I want to share this one he shared with me in hopes of it bringing inspiration to anyone who needs lifted up today...

A Table In The Wilderness

“They said, Can God furnish a table in the wilderness?” Psalm 78:19.

I was raised in the hills of Tennessee and know quite a bit about the “wilderness.” Being one of 10 children, I can attest to the fact that life was not always easy, and food was not in abundance. I remember many times hunting squirrels, rabbits or running down a chicken for food, and no this was not a sport but rather a means of survival. A meal of beans, potatoes and cornbread was mighty tasty after coming in from a day’s work of chopping wood, feeding the animals or plowing. Those were tough, yet good times, even though I didn’t think so at the time.

The one thing that intrigued me greatly was the way my mother could always prepare something special for us in addition to our normal foods. How she managed to do this, I cannot say with any degree of certainty, but mom would usually surprise us with some type of dessert, whether it be bread pudding, cake, blackberry pie or whatever. I remembered asking myself, “How did mom do this?” She seemingly worked miracles in the wilderness.

When Moses informed the people that God was able to take care of their needs, they for whatever reason became sarcastic and somewhat belligerent and said, “Well, can God furnish a table in the wilderness?” Believe it or not, God did!

We must remember that we serve the same God today as they served in the wilderness, and he still create streams in the desert and provides table’s in the wilderness in the same manner he did with those people.

Do you need a miracle today? Have faith – look around – you will be escorted to your table soon.

Ronnie Case is the director of spirituality at Signature Health Care and Wellness.

Elaine Case Mount

Lebanon