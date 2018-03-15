Letter to the Editor: False information doesn’t help heal

Listening to the radio, I heard an announcer say 14,000 children were killed one year with firearms. She did not tell where the information came from. I try to use FBI or National Safety Council numbers, so I checked it out.

Since this number is almost half of the total firearms deaths listed for 2016 – the last year with complete numbers – and more than the total of firearms murders plus the total of accidental firearms deaths, I am going to say the information is an intentional falsehood and does not pass the guano test.

Which brings us to my question. If the hate groups are so sure that they are “right,” why must they lie to push their agenda?

Roy Denney

Lebanon