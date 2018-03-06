Letter to the Editor: Elementary school goes above and beyond for children

In this day and time of school shootings, bullying and teachers taking advantage of children across the U.S., we as a society and residents of the city of Lebanon need some good, positive news.

I would like to tell you about the amazing job that Principal Michael Pigg and the teachers of Castle Heights Elementary School do every day.

They start by greeting each child as they come through the door. If Mr. Pigg is there, he gives them a gratuitous “fist bump.” Every child is reminded each day of their importance and the importance of kindness to others. In addition, the care and safety that the teachers give the students as they board cars and busses to go home is amazing. There are some children who get all of their direction at school, as both parents work, etc. Mr. Pigg and the staff at Castle Heights Elementary School go above and beyond. Please thank them next time you see them.

Michael Sager

Lebanon