Letter to the Editor: Shared responsibility among all voters

You wince in real pain at the daily headlines. Opioid addiction reaches epidemic proportions with 64,000 killed in 2016. The state legislature refuses to expand prefunded Medicaid for 280,000 working poor. Congress passes a huge tax break for the wealthy at the expense of everyone else. There’s another mass shooting.

Tennessee is second to Texas in hospital closures. There’s another mass shooting. The state legislature wants to use public school money to fund private schools. The NRA wants to fund high school shooting clubs. There’s another mass shooting.

And early voting starts in a special state Senate election in the 14th District. This is your big chance Murfreesboro, Shelbyville, Lewisburg, Fayetteville and Lynchburg. You can say yes to more corporations running your life and taking your tax money. Yes, to more poverty and more sickness. Yes, to more assault weapons and more needless death. Yes, to more anger, more racism and more hate.

This is your big chance, and so far, you have come through with flying colors. You said yes to all the above. You did not vote. I use the current state Senate election as an example, but it is everywhere in Tennessee, home of the worst voter turnout in the country in 2016 and looking to defend its title in 2018.

David Clark

Tullahoma