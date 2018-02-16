Letter to the Editor: Infrastructure needs include walking, biking

As Congress crafts its response to the White House’s proposed infrastructure bill, we need a balanced transportation system that includes roads, transit, rail lines and trail networks. We can’t forget walking and biking infrastructure.

The last National Household Travel Survey showed nearly 40 percent of all trips in the U.S. are within a 20-minute bike ride and more than 20 percent are within a 20-minute walk. Connected networks for walking and biking are an essential part of a system of mobility choices that meet our changing needs.

I ask that you include walking and biking in your coverage of the infrastructure debate.

Dr. Dwayne Towell

Nashville