Letter to the Editor: Clueless on diversity

This week, the U.S. Senate is taking up debate on an issue that most, if not all, are clueless about, immigration. Democrats feel compassion for immigrants and DACA children. Most Republicans just want to play politics with it. Milk it for all it’s worth before kicking it down the road for the next Congress to work on or play with, as the case may be.

Immigration reform is adorned in pretty DACA decorations on the outside, but this Trojan horse is loaded with anti-immigrant hate on the inside. Millions of us would not be here today if this proposed legislation was in effect 100 years ago. Families have come to this country together since the Mayflower and now Sens. Bob Corker, Lamar Alexander and 50 other Republican senators want to virtually do away with that concept.

The rest of what’s inside this Trojan horse is $25 billion for a useless and unnecessary wall. Immigrants and their families have worked hard to get here and even harder for America, often doing jobs that Americans will not. Congress should roll out the red carpet to them, not a spike strip.

David Clark

Tullahoma